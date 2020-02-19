Utah Senate votes to decriminalize polygamy among…

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb 18 – The Utah state Senate voted unanimously on Tuesday to decriminalize polygamy among consenting adults, approving a bill that would reduce the penalty for plural marriage from a felony to an infraction on par with a traffic ticket.

The Republican-sponsored bill easing laws on polygamy, a practice with deep religious roots in the predominantly Mormon Western state, now moves to the Utah House of Representatives, where it is likely to face greater resistance.

(Reporting by Jennifer Dobner in Salt Lake City; Editing by Steve Gorman and Chizu Nomiyama)