Utah wants a panel to decide when transgender athletes can participate in sports.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah lawmakers advanced an amended proposal Monday that would establish a mechanism to prevent transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports, renewing a contentious debate that has raged in dozens of Republican-controlled statehouses since last year.

Though lawmakers have focused on the idea of transgender girls competing in leagues that match their gender identity, the proposal would establish a commission to determine which transgender athletes can participate in all “gender-designated” youth sports.

It’s Utah Republicans’ latest attempt to bring state regulation to youth sports.

Similar efforts in other statehouses have sparked legal battles and outrage, and have become touchstones for the broader LGBTQ rights movement.

The debate pits parents’ groups and social conservatives who believe a policy is required to ensure fairness and preserve girls’ sports against LGBTQ advocates who argue that the low number of transgender student-athletes suggests the issue is more about culture war messaging than leveling an unfair playing field.

Last year, efforts in Utah to regulate transgender student-athlete participation in women’s sports stalled due to Republican Gov. Gary Herbert’s concerns.

Spencer Cox and Ryan Smith, the owner of the Utah Jazz, were concerned that enacting a ban would jeopardize efforts to bring major events to Utah, such as the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

Last year, governors in South Dakota, North Dakota, and Louisiana vetoed bills aimed at transgender student-athletes, fearing backlash from sports organizations.

States that passed bans, on the other hand, haven’t faced boycotts like North Carolina did when the NCAA and NBA moved events due to a 2016 state law restricting which public restrooms transgender people could use.

Gov. Gary Herbert of South Dakota

Kristi Noem signed a bill into law this month prohibiting transgender girls from participating in women’s sports in high school and college.

Only three student-athletes have gone through the Utah High School Activities Association’s transgender participation eligibility review process, out of an estimated 85,000 who participate in sports supervised by the organization.

The proposal’s sponsor, Republican Kera Birkeland, said Monday she knew of more people who were interested, but she didn’t say how many.

The association, which is governed by representatives from Utah schools, has its own procedures for evaluating transgender student-athletes and ensuring that their gender identity is “not for the purpose of gaining an unfair advantage.”

