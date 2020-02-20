Utah woman who tried to smuggle baby out of Philippines is charged with kidnapping

A Utah woman charged with human trafficking for allegedly attempting to smuggle a six-day-old baby out of the Philippines inside a sling bag in September has been hit with the additional charge of kidnapping.

Jennifer Talbot, who was out on bail while facing the human trafficking charge, was presented to reporters in Manila on Wednesday by officials from the National Bureau of Investigation, a government anti-crime investigative agency.

Talbot wore an orange shirt and had a mask on, with her left arm in a sling.

She pulled down her mask and said, ‘I object to this press conference without my attorney and the embassy present.’

Talbot had planned to board a Delta Air Lines flight to the United States with the baby on September 4 with the baby in her carry-on.

The boy had been named Andrew by his mother, 19-year-old Maicris Dulap, a Filipino teenager with dreams of becoming a reality TV star.

In an affidavit of consent and support, Dulap allegedly provided three reasons for her child’s trip to the States: to ‘receive a name and blessing’ and membership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, to receive American medical vaccines and ‘to meet his Great Grandmother before she passes on.’

After discovering the baby, airline staff called immigration personnel, who arrested Talbot at the airport.

The baby was turned over to government welfare personnel.

Officials said no government travel approval had been issued for the baby, prompting them to file human trafficking charges last year against Talbot.

Talbot also violated at least two other laws, kidnapping and illegal detention, the prosecutors said.

Talbot was served with an arrest warrant for kidnapping on Monday while she was attending a court hearing related to the trafficking charge.

There is no bail available for kidnapping.

An initial hearing on the kidnapping charge is scheduled on March 12.

Talbot had posted online about her Mormon family and five kids.

In online ads where she sought babies to adopt, she wrote: ‘We travel the world a lot with our children allowing them experiences only a few will achieve.

‘When at home, our children play soccer and scouts and attend a private school.

‘Our daughter does dance/cheer/tumbling.’