UWW mulls solutions to Wrestling Asian Olympic Qualifier

By Sportswriter Yao Youming

XI’AN, March 2 (Xinhua) — The United World Wrestling (UWW) is looking for solutions to the Wrestling Asian Olympic qualifier after Kyrgyzstan announced the cancelation of the event in its capital city Bishkek due to the rapid spread of coronavirus infection in the world.

The competition was originally scheduled from March 27 to 29 in Xi’an, the capital city of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. More than 300 wrestlers from 30 plus countries and regions will compete for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games tickets.

But the organizers decided to relocate the event to Bishkek on Feb. 26, considering that the outbreak of the novel coronavirus was affecting several large cities in China.

The State Agency for Youth, Physical Culture and Sports under the Government of Kyrgyzstan informed the UWW that Kyrgyzstan would no longer host the event due to the spread of the coronavirus.

“Due to the rapid spread of coronavirus infection not only in China, but also in other countries of the world, fears are growing in Kyrgyzstan,” said K.M. Arpachiev, Deputy Drector of the State Agency for Youth, Physical Education and Sports under the government of Kyrgyzstan.

The UWW said that it is now considering other solutions. Discussions between the UWW and the International Olympic Committee will be continued in this week.