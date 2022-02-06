Uyghur Turks in the United States are protesting the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

In the United States, Uyghur Turks are protesting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

In front of the White House, demonstrators chant “Boycott China’s Genocide Olympics.”

On Saturday, Uyghur Turks protested in front of the White House in the United States against the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The Chinese government has been accused of carrying out “genocide” in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region by Uyghur Turks.

Demonstrators waved East Turkestan flags and chanted slogans like “Freedom to East Turkestan” and “Boycott China’s Genocide Olympics.”

Protesters also targeted the US International Olympic Committee and media outlets such as NBC, which is broadcasting the Games in the United States.

They demanded that the International Criminal Court look into the genocide and crimes against humanity committed against the Uyghurs.

– China’s actions in the Uyghur Autonomous Region of Xinjiang

The international community has recently condemned violations of the Uyghur Turks’ identity and culture in China.

Many Uyghur Turks are detained against their will in “vocational training centers,” which Beijing refers to as “re-education camps” by the international community.

Beijing refuses to say how many camps, how many people are in them, or how many have returned to social life in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

While the United Nations and other international organizations have called for the camps to be opened to the public, China has only allowed a few of the camps it has designated to be partially viewed by a small group of foreign diplomats and journalists.

UN officials have asked to freely investigate the region for direct information, but Chinese authorities have refused.