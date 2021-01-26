Uzbekistan allows concert halls to resume work

TASHKENT, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Uzbekistan has allowed concert halls to resume their work and comply with sanitary and epidemiological requirements from Jan. 28, the country’s special commission to fight against coronavirus said Tuesday.

The occupancy of concert halls should be no more than 50 percent of their capacity, and visitors and staff must wear masks, it said, adding that the decision was made amid the relatively stabilized epidemiological situation in the country.

The commission said the restrictions for overnight work of catering and entertainment services were also abolished.

So far, Uzbekistan has registered 78,471 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 621 deaths. Enditem