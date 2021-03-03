Uzbekistan certifies Chinese vaccine to fight against COVID-19

TASHKENT, March 2 (Xinhua) — Uzbekistan has certified a COVID-19 vaccine produced by a Chinese company, the Ministry of Innovative Development said on Monday.

The vaccine produced by China’s Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd, will be marketed in the Central Asian nation under the name of ZF-UZ-VAC2001, the ministry said.

Thanks to active participation of the country in trials of this vaccine, as well as their contribution to clinical research, Uzbekistan has registered it for emergency use and marketing authorization.

Uzbekistan has started the phase-3 trial of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Chinese company since December last year.

So far, Uzbekistan has registered 79,961 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 622 related deaths. Enditem