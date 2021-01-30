Uzbekistan confirms first case of coronavirus variant discovered in Britain

TASHKENT, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — The Uzbek Health Ministry reported the country’s first case of coronavirus variant discovered in Britain on Saturday.

The test of a 10-year-old girl “… confirmed the presence of an additional mutation specific to the British strain in the genome of one of the mutated samples,” it said, adding that the girl traveled to the United Arab Emirates with her family last week.

Currently, the patient’s condition is stable and she was allowed self-isolation at home, the report said.

Also on Saturday, Uzbekistan extended the suspension of all inbound, outbound and transit flights with eight countries until March 1 after new coronavirus variants were detected in some of these countries.

So far, Uzbekistan has registered 78,672 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 621 related deaths. Enditem