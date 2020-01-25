Uzbekistan eyes growing digital economy to woo investments

TASHKENT, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has declared 2020 the year of the development of science, education and the digital economy, in an address to the country’s parliament on Friday.

The development of the digital economy and digital governance are the most important steps to make the country more attractive for foreign investments and to develop various sectors of the economy, Mirziyoyev said.

Uzbekistan has started a project to train a million programmers in the near future, he added.

Mirziyoyev’s address to parliament was the third since he came to power in 2016.

In the speech, he summarized the past year and outlined his government’s priorities for 2020.