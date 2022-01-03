Uzbekistan is getting ready for a busy diplomatic agenda in 2022.

Several events will be held in Tashkent, including meetings of the Organization of Turkic States and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Uzbekistan’s Tashkent

On the diplomatic front, Uzbekistan will host several international summits and events in 2022.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) regional forum are among them.

The next OTS, formerly known as the Turkic Council, summit will be held in Tashkent, with representatives from member states Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, as well as observers Hungary and Turkmenistan, in attendance.

The previous two OTS summits took place in Istanbul in 2021 and Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, in 2020.

The next meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council is scheduled for September 2022 in Uzbekistan.

Iran became a full member of the group in September 2021, joining China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.

In addition to Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia, the SCO has six dialogue partners: Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

Leaders of CIS member states, including Russia, Ukraine, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, will meet in Uzbekistan this year to discuss a variety of issues, the most important of which will be efforts to improve cooperation in trade and other areas.