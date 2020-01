TASHKENT, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Uzbekistan attracted 4.2 billion U.S. dollars in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2019, 3.7 times of that of the previous year, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said Friday.

Uzbekistan will continue economic reforms to make the Central Asian nation more attractive for foreign investors, the president said during his annual address to parliament.

Mirziyoyev also elaborated on plans for priority goals of the country’s development.