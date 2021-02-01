Uzbekistan mulls opening its largest gold-mining fields to foreign visitors

TASHKENT, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Uzbekistan plans to open its largest gold-mining fields to foreign tourists, in a bid to develop geo-tourism in the resource-rich Central Asian nation.

The Uzbek State Committee for Tourism Development said Monday it is currently studying the possibility of turning the country’s largest Amantaytau and Daugiztau gold deposits, in the central Kyzylkum Desert, into tourist attractions, where foreign visitors can watch the process of gold extraction and blasting operations in the mines.

Geo-tourism has been gaining popularity in recent years for the global tourism industry, and Uzbekistan has huge geological and mineralogical advantages in this sector, it said.

Over the past four years, the Uzbek government has taken a series of measures to boost tourism, with a goal of receiving more than 9 million foreign tourists by 2025 and raise the proportion of the tourism industry in its gross domestic product from 2.3 percent in 2017 to 5 percent. Enditem