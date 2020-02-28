Uzbekistan plans to fight poverty by promoting entrepreneurship

TASHKENT, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has tasked the government to reduce poverty by developing entrepreneurship and family-based businesses, president’s press service said Thursday.

“According to preliminary estimates, 12-15 percent or 4-5 million of the population of our country is in a state of poverty,” president told the government meeting.

In order to effectively implement the measures to support socially vulnerable and low-income families, and widely engage the population in entrepreneurship, a new Ministry for Support of Mahalla (Neighborhood) and Family was established by presidential decree on Feb. 18, 2020, according to the president’s press service.

The Ministry of Economy and Industry, and local governments were instructed to create small industrial zones and provide them with necessary infrastructure, provide poor families with land plots, and ensure water supply.

Reducing poverty level through training the population in entrepreneurship, formation of professional skills were defined as the most important issue to address, the press service said.

Uzbekistan is a former Soviet republic with biggest population in Central Asia. According to the country’s statistics committee, Uzbekistan’s population has exceeded 34 million as of Feb. 18.