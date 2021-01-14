Uzbekistan plans to reform its automotive industry

TASHKENT, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) — Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has tasked the government to reform the country’s automotive industry to boost production and develop competition, the president’s press service said Wednesday.

The president has ordered to set up an office with foreign experts to oversee the transformation process of the state-owned company Uzavtosanoat, the report said, adding that other 40 enterprises in the sector will face transformation as well.

Mirziyoyev also instructed the government to prepare 23 enterprises that produce spare parts and components for automobiles for privatization to develop competitiveness in the industry, it said.

Uzbekistan plans to attract direct investments in the industrial assembly of cars and production of up to 60,000 budget cars and electric vehicles annually.

Uzavtosanoat controls enterprises producing automobiles and their components, including Uzavto Motors that currently produces around 250,000 vehicles per year under the Chevrolet brand.

Uzbekistan has recently set up a joint venture with the Volkswagen Group Rus concern to produce Volkswagen Caddy passenger and cargo minivans and plans similar joint ventures with other companies as well. Enditem