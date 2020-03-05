Uzbekistan’s central bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged

TASHKENT, March 5 (Xinhua) — The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has decided to keep its refinancing rate unchanged at the level of 16 percent annually, the bank said Thursday.

“This decision is due to the upcoming liberalization of regulated tariffs and increasing foreign economic uncertainties associated with the coronavirus,” the central bank said.

According to the Uzbek Ministry of Economy and Industry, Uzbekistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 5.5 percent, exceeding the projected rate of 5.4 percent and inflation decelerated to 15.2 percent against a forecast of 15.5 percent for 2019.