Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover decreases by 10 percent over coronavirus pandemic

TASHKENT, April 22 (Xinhua) — Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover in the first quarter of 2020 amounted to 8.1 billion U.S. dollars, decreasing by 924 million dollars compared to the same period of 2019, the State Statistics Committee said Wednesday.

For the same period, foreign trade deficit decreased to $1.39 billion from $1.49 billion in 2019, it said.

Uzbekistan’s exports fell 10.9 percent to 3.37 billion dollars, while imports dropped 9.7 percent to 4.76 billion dollars, the committee said. Enditem