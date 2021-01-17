Uzbekistan’s largest jewelry factory put into operation

TASHKENT, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has highlighted the role of the country’s largest jewelry factory in creating jobs during his recent visit to the plant, the president’s press service said Friday.

Gold Moon Tashkent, the newly commissioned factory with an annual production capacity of six tons and worth 21 million U.S. dollars, uses modern equipment from Italy, Germany and Turkey, and currently provides jobs for more than 200 jewelers.

“Our goal is to train young people in modern (jewelry) technologies and design, provide jobs for at least 10,000 young men and women in the industry, and bring the national brand of Uzbekistan to the world market,” Mirziyoyev was quoted as saying.

Uzbekistan is among the largest gold and silver producers of the world, yet its jewelry industry has been weak. To revive the country’s jewelry production, Mirziyoyev has created favorable conditions for foreign investment, and provided all-round support for domestic manufacturers. Enditem