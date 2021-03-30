Vaccination centre to open in Croke Park at start of summer

CROKE PARK IS to be added to the list of vaccination centres around the country as part of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout programme.

A vaccination centre at the site is set to open in May.

In a statement to The Journal, the HSE confirmed that community Covid-19 vaccination centres are being established in DCU at the Helix, where vaccinations have already taken place, and at Croke Park.

The Croke Park centre, which is to have 10 booths, is due to open during May.

The HSE said that the “immediate priority is to establish full capacity” at the DCU centre with 48 booths.

“Both centres will have the capacity to run from 8am to 8pm, seven days per week and it will be strictly by appointment only,” the HSE said.

“Roll out of community vaccination centres is dependent on a number of factors including vaccine supply. It is important to note vaccine roll out plans must be flexible to accommodation unforeseen events and to operate in what is an evolving situation internationally.”

Around the country, 37 centres were identified in February to administer vaccines against Covid-19.

In Dublin, locations included the Aviva Stadium, Citywest Convention Centre, and the Grangegorman campus of Technological University Dublin.

The HSE’s guidance for people receiving a vaccine advises that an appointment takes around 30 minutes – 15 to register and be vaccinated, and 15 minutes of observation after the vaccine is administered.

The HSE recommends wearing a short-sleeved t-shirt or a loose shirt with a sleeve that can be rolled up to the appointment.

People attending an appointment should bring their appointment information, a face covering, photo ID, proof of address, and their PPS number (for citizens).

As of Saturday, 802,502 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Ireland, including 577,641 first doses and 224,861 second doses.