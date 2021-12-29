Vaccination rates among foreigners are highest among Turks in Austria.

Turks have the highest vaccination rate among foreigners in Austria.

According to the study, foreigners have a vaccination rate of 51.5 percent, while Turks have a higher rate of 73.2 percent, which is higher than the national average.

VENICE

According to the Austrian Statistical Institute, Turks are first among foreigners in Austria who have received their COVID-19 vaccine, with a vaccination rate of 73.2 percent.

The institute published a study comparing vaccination rates among people of various ethnicities, educational levels, employment status, and social classes, which found that vaccination rates among the educated and employed are higher than those among the unemployed and less educated.

While 84 percent of people aged 25 to 64 who graduated from high school are vaccinated, only 68 percent of primary school graduates are.

Meanwhile, 76 percent of employed people have been vaccinated, compared to 69 percent of unemployed people.

The study also looked at vaccination rates among foreigners living in the country, and discovered that Turks born in Turkey and living in Austria had the highest vaccination rate, at 73.2 percent.

Czechs, Germans, and Afghans followed close behind.

According to the study, 69.5 percent of Austrians have received a COVID-19 vaccination, while 51.5 percent of foreigners have.

Ali Murat Alhas contributed to this article.