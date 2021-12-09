Vaccine mandate has improved hospital staffing in Pennsylvania, even after 153 employees left, according to the CEO of the health system.

Dr. Geisinger, the Geisinger Medical Center’s president and chief executive officer

Jaewon Ryu expresses regret for the loss of 153 employees as a result of the health system’s vaccination mandate.

He is, however, pleased with the final product.

On Wednesday, Ryu, Geisinger’s president and CEO, said, “Believe it or not, we gained many hundreds of folks back into our workforce because we have fewer of our employees out on quarantine.”

“We believe it has brought more people into our work environment rather than taking them away.”

Employees at Geisinger must get vaccinated or risk losing their jobs, according to a handful of Pennsylvania health systems.

After the Biden administration stated that all health care providers who receive Medicare funding must have all of their employees fully vaccinated by January, many hospitals jumped on board with the mandate.

Following lawsuits, a judge put the mandate on hold.

A separate federal vaccination mandate for companies with 100 or more employees is also on hold due to legal challenges.

Many Pennsylvania hospitals had required employees to begin the vaccination process by December before the stay.

The deadline for receiving a first dose was April 4, according to federal regulations.

A dozen hospital systems in western Pennsylvania, for example, have banded together to demand that their employees get vaccinated.

Since the stay, all but two of them have backed down.

According to a spokesman for Geisinger Health System in Montour County, 99 percent of employees are vaccinated or have obtained an exemption.

The spokesman declined to say how many people were granted exemptions.

According to Ryu, before the mandate, Geisinger was losing 1,000-1,200 employees per day due to COVID-19 quarantine.

The number has now dropped into the 700s, which Ryu attributes to the large number of employees who have been vaccinated.

According to him, just over half of Geisinger’s 24,000-member workforce was fired or quit.

Jersey Shore, Shamokin, and Lewistown are among Geisinger’s nine hospitals, with some in rural areas.

In November, employees who refused to be vaccinated or did not qualify for an exemption were fired or quit.

A lawsuit challenging Geisinger’s right to fire them was dismissed by a group of them.

Following the stay, UPMC, a Pittsburgh-based hospital system with hospitals across central Pennsylvania, was one of the systems to drop its mandate.

Prof. Dr.

UPMC’s chief medical officer, Donald Yealy, said…

