Vaccine multilateralism in focus as WEF Davos Agenda wraps up

GENEVA, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Multilateral and scientific cooperation in the global battle against COVID-19 topped the agenda of the virtual World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos Agenda meeting as it was wrapping up Friday, while Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated the Tokyo Olympic Games would go ahead.

In his special address on Friday, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong highlighted that multilateral cooperation has been strengthened thanks to a united global front against the pandemic.

“We restored supply chains, we repatriated each other’s citizens stuck overseas, we shared tests and medical supplies. We supported vaccine multilateralism initiatives like COVAX so that all countries especially the least developed ones would have access to vaccines,” he said.

“Crucially, international scientific cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 continues,” he said. “Such international cooperation and multilateral efforts remain essential to tackle the global pandemic coherently.”

The WEF will move to Singapore for its Special Annual Meeting 2021 slated for May 25-28 over concerns about COVID-19 in Europe, and plans to return to Davos, Switzerland, for its Annual Meeting 2022.

Meanwhile, in his special address, Japanese Prime Minister Suga reaffirmed his country’s commitment to global free trade and pledged his government would play an active role.

He said that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which was signed by 15 Asia-Pacific countries in December, would further promote multilateralism.

“Amidst the protectionist moves due to COVID-19, Japan will exercise leadership in the efforts towards expanding free and fair economic values and strengthening rules based on the multilateral free trading system,” he noted.

TECH COOPERATION

Fu Ying, vice-chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee of China’s National People’s Congress, welcomed the return of the United States to the Paris Agreement, while noting that there’s an urgent need for China, the United States and other countries to jointly develop the norms governing the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.

“There is also the need for cooperation in new emerging areas like AI and 5G,” she said. “Some of the Chinese companies have been successful and that seems to have sparked fear which is entirely unnecessary.”

“Instead, I think there is a need for joining hands between China, the U.S. and other countries to develop norms governing the application of AI technologies which is an urgent need,” she said.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the world needs a free and open Internet and hoped that all countries would come together for a common regulatory framework for AI.

The Internet “is bigger than any single company, it’s here to stay. As a society we need to develop frameworks for us to function through that,” he said.

“We take our role as a company seriously, and rightfully there needs to be focus on the larger companies, but I would argue that it’s an Internet-wide issue and I think the debate needs to be deeper,” he stressed.

TOKYO OLIMPIC GAMES WILL GO AHEAD

Suga said that Japan remained determined that the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games 2020 would go ahead as planned this summer.

“Regarding the Tokyo Olympic Games, this is going to be the testimony of humankind prevailing over COVID-19. We are resolved to deliver the games in a safe and secure manner,” Suga said.

On Wednesday, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said the IOC was fully committed to the event going ahead amid speculation it might be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The postponed Tokyo Olympic Games is scheduled to be held from July 23 to Aug. 8. Enditem