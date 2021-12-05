Vaccines for children aged 5 to 11: According to the Children’s Commissioner, children want vaccinations to protect older relatives.

Dame Rachel de Souza, England’s Children’s Commissioner, said that “a number of countries have gone ahead of us” in distributing Covid-19 vaccines to children under the age of 12.

Children between the ages of five and eleven want to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to protect their elderly relatives, according to the Children’s Commissioner for England.

If scientists approve vaccines for children aged five to 11, Dame Rachel de Souza believes the government should “let children who want it have it.”

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is reviewing data on Covid vaccines for children over the age of five as a “matter of urgency” and is prepared to make a decision if the UK’s medicine regulator gives the vaccines the go-ahead.

Earlier this week, a JCVI member told me that “work is in motion” to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Covid vaccines for this age group.

On The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, Dame Rachel was asked if she supported expanding the vaccine rollout to children under the age of 12.

“I’m not a scientist, so I follow scientific advice, and I’m excited to see what JCVI has to say,” she said.

“What I would say is two things,” she continued.

One is that children have told me anecdotally as I traveled around the country that they want the vaccine to help their elderly relatives.

“We should be grateful to this altruistic young generation.”

“However, a number of countries have gone ahead of us, and we can see the scientific outcomes of that, so my view is that if the JCVI says yes, let’s give it to the kids who want it.”

In late October, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the PfizerBiontech Covid vaccine for use in children aged 5 to 11, citing trials that showed a similar immune response in that age group to that of those aged 16 to 25.

It deemed the vaccine safe for use in children after a study of 3,100 children aged 5 to 11 found no serious side effects while proving 90.7 percent effective in preventing Covid infection.

Last week, the European Union’s drug regulator followed suit, approving the use of.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Vaccines for 5 to 11-year-olds: Children want jabs to protect older relatives, says Children’s Commissioner