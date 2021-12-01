Vaccines from Covid: As Europe considers making vaccinations compulsory, experts say the UK should not follow suit.

Vaccines from Covid: As Europe considers making vaccinations mandatory, experts say the United Kingdom should not follow suit.

Germany has announced plans to make vaccines mandatory starting in February, but experts say the UK should not follow suit.

Olaf Scholz, Germany’s chancellor-in-waiting, has stated that mandatory Covid vaccinations should begin in “February or March” in Europe’s largest country.

The man who will soon succeed Angela Merkel told Germany’s Bild newspaper that the decision would be made in parliament and would be a “matter of conscience” for individual politicians.

It comes as Germany battles a record number of infections as part of the fourth Covid wave, with intensive care units expected to be full by Christmas.

In an effort to stop the spread of Covid, Greece made vaccines mandatory for those over 60 this week, and Austria followed suit in February.

Given the continent’s low vaccination rate, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has suggested that states make vaccines mandatory.

“We have the vaccines, and they’re life-saving vaccines, but they’re not being used properly everywhere.”

And the costs… This is going to be a huge health cost.

“If you look at the numbers, we now have 77 percent of adults in the European Union vaccinated, or 66% of the total population.”

As a result, one-third of Europe’s population is unvaccinated.

“We’re talking about a population of 150 million people,” she said in Brussels on Wednesday.

“We need to talk about how we can encourage and possibly consider mandatory vaccination in the European Union.”

This requires a coordinated approach, but I believe it is a discussion that must be had.”

Despite Europe’s push for mandatory vaccination, a public health expert has warned that the UK should not follow suit because it would only increase resistance.

While she understands the reasons for making vaccinations mandatory for healthcare workers, Linda Bauld, a professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, believes there are “a lot of problems” with making it a blanket policy for everyone.

“The main concern about mandating outside of specific professions is that it creates more resistance in the population, and they become very suspicious of why the government is forcing them to do it,” she explained.

Austria ascended to the throne in the middle of November.

