Vaguely Forgotten Door and Passage Discovered During Parliament Renovations

The labyrinthine House of Commons building has given up an old sort-of secret, with those in charge of organising the site’s complex renovations uncovering a long forgotten passageway that links one place old posh people hang out in with another.

The doorway is said to have been cut into being during the time of Charles II’s coronation, back before plenty of other countries existed in 1660, forming a shortcut between the Commons chamber and Westminster Hall. It was in use for just the odd century or two, before being blocked up and walled up and panelled away and sort of forgotten – but no doubt also continuing to exist in paperwork, should anyone have bothered looking for it. There must a very nice German word for something like this, a thing that has been forgotten on the surface but is remembered in and recorded by history. Maybe there’s even an English one. I’ll risk an argument with the wife by tweeting Susie Dent about it.

Liz Hallam Smith, who is working as a consultant to Parliament’s heritage teams, said: “I was awestruck, because it shows that the Palace of Westminster still has so many secrets to give up. It is the way that the Speaker’s procession would have come, on its way to the House of Commons, as well as many MPs over the centuries, so it’s a hugely historic space.”

Incredibly, graffiti from workers who blocked the tunnel in the 1850s still sits on the walls giving us a rare look at what passed for the building site banter of the day, with one note saying: “This room was enclosed by Tom Porter who was very fond of Ould Ale.” [BBC]