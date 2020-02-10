Vakatawa and Hamdaoui out of 6 Nations match against Italy

PARIS – France center Virimi Vakatawa and fullback Kylan Hamdaoui have been ruled out of the team’s Six Nations match against Italy on Sunday because of injury.

Vakatawa, who has made 22 international appearances, hurt his triceps during last Sunday’s 24-17 win against pre-tournament favorite England at Stade de France. Hamdaoui, who has yet to make his test debut, is out with an ankle injury.

France coach Fabien Galthié will name his team later Friday, with Arthur Vincent expected to replace Vakatawa in midfield.

