Valencia announce two COVID-19 cases on return to pre-season training

MADRID, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Spanish La Liga club Valencia on Tuesday confirmed two players in their first team squad have tested positive for COVID-19.

The two cases were discovered in the PCR and antibody tests that were carried out by the club on Monday prior to the scheduled return of pre-season training on Tuesday.

The club has issued a statement explaining that the two players, who have not been named “are in isolation in their respective homes, in accordance with the protocol of La Liga protocols and the club and sanitary authorities were also informed immediately.”

The news comes just a day after Atletico Madrid informed that Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko tested positive for the coronavirus and will not form part of their expedition to face RB Leipzig in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Thursday. Enditem