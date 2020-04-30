Valencia defies government de-escalation and encourages going out to practice sports on the beaches

Beaches open for children’s walks and for the practice of sport. Valencia City Council

It does not back down in its decision to open the beaches to the public despite the fact that the plan for de-escalation of confinement designed by the Government does not include this average until phase 3 (scheduled in the best case for June 8). In fact, the City Council advises in a guide to go to the shore of the beach to practice sports starting next Saturday, May 2. The mayor of the city, Joan Ribó, justified this Thursday the opening of parks and beaches as “dynamic” spaces in safe conditions.

The Municipal Sports Foundation of Valencia has produced a guide with a map of routes to run through the city that includes the city’s urban beaches, such as the Cabanyal or Malvarros beaches.

a, were opened last weekend so that minors under fourteen accompanied by adults could access.

However, this Tuesday, in the plan to de-escalate the confinement presented by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, it was established that the beaches could not be freely accessed until phase 3. That is, until within at least six weeks.

The Valencia City Council, governed by Compromís and the PSPV-PSOE, has not followed the instructions of the central Executive and, as reported by ABC, keeps the eight beaches of the municipality open for all those residents who reside a kilometer away. However, bathing is prohibited, despite experts understanding that transmission of the Covid-19 is highly unlikely at sea, and children’s play areas remain sealed.

However, the influx of families to the beaches has been low in the last two days, since the confusion prevails among the population between the announcement of the Government to keep them closed and the decision of the City Council to open them. However, access is free and some people have enjoyed the beach this Thursday, where the Valencia Local Police only intervenes in cases where an adult who does not accompany minors goes to the shore. A situation that will change from Saturday, when running and walks will be allowed within the framework of the measures to de-escalate the confinement.

The City Council, in fact, has included the sandbanks among the sixteen areas that, as urban circuits, it recommends for sports practices and to avoid a massive influx to the Jardín del Turia, where scenes of crowding were experienced last weekend of the first exit allowed to children since the state of alarm was decreed by Covid-19 on March 14.

On the contrary, the Government only contemplates the opening of the beaches until the most advanced phase of the de-escalation. However, the director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, Dr. Fernando Simón, has fueled the confusion by including a water sport such as surfing among the practices that will be allowed starting on Saturday. .