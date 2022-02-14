Valentine’s Day 2022: ‘I was duped out of £113,000 by romance con artists, and now I’m on the verge of bankruptcy.’

‘I was duped out of £113,000 by romance fraudsters, and now I’m facing financial ruin,’ says a woman on Valentine’s Day 2022.

Rachel Elwell is fighting to pay back her debts after becoming a victim of a sophisticated dating scam.

Rachel Elwell was ecstatic when she received a message from a handsome stranger on Facebook’s dating service on New Year’s Day 2021.

Stephen, or Bario, as he preferred to be called, had raised his adolescent daughter alone after his wife died seven years before, and he and Rachel quickly became friends thanks to their common interests in walking, dancing, and traveling.

Unfortunately for Rachel, 51, Bario was a sophisticated con artist posing as the man of her dreams, working for an organized crime ring intent on defrauding victims of large sums of money.

Rachel is one of 8,989 dating scam victims who reported their experiences to the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau in the year to 1 January 2022, losing a total of £97.2 million.

It discovered that online daters who start dating between Christmas and Valentine’s Day are the most vulnerable to scams.

This is a massive increase from the 648 reports made in the same period last year, when victims lost £5.4 million.

Experts say the rise is due to more time spent online during lockdown, as well as increasingly convincing scams and a higher likelihood of victims reporting what has happened to them.

Rachel will have to repay £112,575 in savings and loans to Bario over the next four months.

Before being kidnapped by local loan sharks, Bario claimed he was sent to Ukraine as an engineer to work on a contract secured with the UK government.

He requested funds to pay for unanticipated tax bills, site workers, and to repay a “Russian gangster” who he claimed imprisoned him in a cellar.

He even put Rachel in touch with his daughter and housekeeper, who were both anxious for him to be released.

Rachel transferred her own savings, took out two bank loans, purchased £17,500 in cryptocurrency, and borrowed money from her sister to ensure Barrio’s safe return to the UK, but was disappointed to find no one who matched Barrio’s daughter or housekeepers’ descriptions living at the Coventry address he had given her when she visited him.

“I can’t even begin to express how much it’s affected me,” she said.

