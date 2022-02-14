Valentine’s Day: As criminals embrace deepfake technology, online romance fraud is approaching an “industrial scale.”

Valentine’s Day: As criminals embrace deepfake technology, online romance fraud is approaching “industrial scale.”

According to statistics, nearly 9,000 victims of dating scams reported being targeted to police last year, losing a total of $97.2 million.

Police and fraud experts have warned that romance fraud perpetrated by organized criminal gangs is approaching “industrial scale,” with cutting-edge technology being used to defraud UK victims of millions of pounds.

According to data from the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau, nearly 9,000 (8,989) victims of dating scams reported being targeted to police last year.

According to the figures, the victims lost an estimated £97.2 million to con artists posing as people looking for love online.

The figures show a massive increase in dating scams since 2020, when there were 648 reports and £5.4 million lost to fraudsters.

Experts attribute the rise to people spending more time online during lockdown, more convincing scams, and victims feeling more confident in reporting crimes, according to experts.

The shame and embarrassment people targeted by romance scams feel means the true number of victims could be far higher, according to City of London Police’s temporary detective inspector Dan Parkinson, who is the national lead force for fraud.

Organized crime groups are preying on internet users on an “almost industrial scale,” he warned.

“We strongly believe romance fraud is massively underreported, and despite the rising numbers, I believe we are genuinely only seeing the tip of the iceberg,” he told me.

“A lot of scammer tactics are now being used outside of dating sites and apps, such as on social media, poetry forums, and even calling wrong numbers and attempting to engage someone in conversation.”

Criminals have the potential to start targeting people wherever you’re chatting with people online.”

Because of increased media coverage and documentaries like Netflix’s recently released The Tinder Swindler, criminals are quickly adapting their predatory techniques in response to growing public awareness of dating scams.

According to Lisa Mills, senior fraud manager at charity Victim Support, this includes using AI-powered deepfake videos to persuade a victim that the person they met online is genuine and has a real connection with them.

“We’re starting to see deepfake videos – quick snippets of clips doctored to look like the person they’re claiming to be saying ‘I love you so and so’ before their camera cuts out, it’s just another,” he says.

