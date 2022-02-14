Valentine’s Day in Uganda sparks romance and spending as the country emerges from COVID.

Valentine’s Day sparks romance and spending in Uganda, which has been free of the COVID quarantine.

With flowers being a popular Valentine’s Day gift, more men are purchasing bouquets and flowers for their loved ones.

Uganda’s capital is Kampala.

Businesses that cater to romance are counting on Valentine’s Day to breathe new life into sales as Uganda’s economy opens up following a lockdown to combat a major surge in COVID-19 cases.

The day is both reviled and revered, with some claiming that it is as much about spending as it is about love, and that it is this commercialization that has made it unwelcome.

Others claim that it is the most romantic day of the year, and that it is not as costly as it is made out to be.

While Valentine’s Day may be a traditional holiday about love, chef Maria Aguja of Kampala’s Jokoni Restaurant told Anadolu Agency that there’s nothing wrong with the tendency to spend in connection with the day.

She stated that while love is free, Valentine’s Day is not.

“No one is advising you to devote all of your love to Valentine’s Day and spend all of your hard-earned money.

However, think of it as a romantic day planned ahead of time.

Make your partner forget about COVID-19 stress by taking them out.

For a change, try something new.

Make a reservation at one of the opulent restaurants.

Make a plan for your intimacy and use it to raise the bar in your relationship,” she advised.

“Those who criticize Valentine’s Day are those who don’t want to spend money on their spouses and look for an excuse to do so.”

It’s a different story for those who don’t have the means to spend,” she added.

Hatma Nalugwa Sekaya, a well-known Ugandan news anchor, claims that the day is only made for people who try to love only once a year.

“Shouldn’t we just show our spouses how much we love them on a daily basis?” she wondered.

“Rather than trying to persuade themselves that Valentine’s Day is the way to go, couples should strive to learn their partner’s love language.

“Because we all express and receive love in unique ways, understanding those differences can have a significant impact on your relationship.”

Many people want to show their partners that they love them, but they don’t know how to do so in a way that is meaningful to them.

Knowing your partner’s love language and letting them know what yours is can help you communicate with them more effectively.

