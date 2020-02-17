Valentine’s Day MASSACRE! Cupid’s arrow proves painful as loved-up revellers crash to the street

Romantic revellers ended up a little worse for wear on Valentine’s Day last night as many ended up in a heap on the street and others had to be carted off to A&E.

Some couples in Birmingham, Newcastle and Leeds were seen sitting on benches, downing drinks from bottles, enjoying takeaways and gripping onto balloons.

But others needed the help of paramedics after hurting themselves and drinking too much.

And dozens of revellers seemed to spend more time crumpled on the floor than enjoying what the night had to offer as they were seen sitting and lying awkwardly in the street.

However, some couples did take the chance to enjoy the romantic night and they were seen sharing kisses and hugs on the street, while others headed out as a larger group of friends.

And as some young men carried their girlfriends on their backs and in their arms, others were spotted enjoying late-night fish and chips.

And despite the chilly conditions and the bad weather caused by Storm Dennis, dozens of young women still stepped out in a series of racy outfits as they enjoyed the annual romantic celebration.

But other revellers’ nights ended on the wrong side of the law as they came to blows with other partygoers and had to be escorted away by police.