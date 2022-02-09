Valentine’s Day red roses may appear romantic, but they may have an unappealing environmental impact.

Valentine’s Day red roses may appear romantic, but they may have an unsexy carbon footprint.

Each February, Britons buy 570 tonnes of roses, many of which are imported from Africa, resulting in a massive carbon footprint of 32 kilograms of CO2 per bunch.

If I look back through my phone photos, January is always strewn with images of the first snowdrops I’ve seen for the year.

Daffodils, white, yellow, and golden, in masses in planters or tiny bunches of buds at supermarket checkouts, will follow, followed by pink and orange tulips.

Then, all of a sudden, the bright red roses of Valentine’s Day appear, leapfrogging many months in nature’s calendar.

Whatever your feelings about 14 February – whether it’s a wonderful opportunity to show someone you care or a cynical marketing ploy for desperate romantics – its consumer symbols abound, from red foil heart-shaped chocolates to teddy bears and balloons, and, of course, red rose stems.

The festival honors St Valentine, who was assassinated by Roman Emperor Claudius II (also known as Claudius the Cruel!) in the year 270AD for defying the ruler’s wishes and performing weddings at a time when soldiers were forbidden from marrying.

In reality, little is known about St Valentine’s origins or identity.

“At least three different St Valentines, all of whom were martyrs, are mentioned in the early martyrologies under the date of 14 February,” according to the Catholic Encyclopedia.

St Valentine was a priest in Rome, a bishop in Interamna (now Terni, Italy), and a martyr in the Roman province of Africa.

The rose was associated with Aphrodite and Venus, the goddesses of love in Ancient Greece and Rome.

Isis, the Egyptian goddess, was also a devotee of the flower.

This connection has evolved over time into the red rose bouquets that are filling store windows this month.

I hadn’t given it much thought until SSAW Collective, a group of florists that sells British flower subscriptions, approached me with its campaign “Why Buy Roses in February?”

In the midst of a grey February, bright red blooms bring a splash of color and happiness.

However, rather than being a, the collective, which was founded by chef Lulu Cox and florists and flower farmers Jess Geissendorfer and Olivia Wilson, aligns flowers with our food and farming systems.

