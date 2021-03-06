Value of Canada’s building permits up to record level in January

OTTAWA, March 3 (Xinhua) — Canada saw a record high total value of building permits issued, up 8.2 percent to a record level of 9.9 billion Canadian dollars (about 7.8 billion U.S. dollars) in January 2021, according to Statistics Canada on Wednesday.

It surpassed the previous record of 9.6 billion Canadian dollars set in April 2019.

The value of permits issued in the residential sector increased 10.6 percent to 7.1 billion Canadian dollars in January, surpassing the previous peak of 6.5 billion Canadian dollars posted two months earlier.

The majority of the rise in the residential sector was attributable to single-family homes, which jumped 15.1 percent to a record 3.5 billion Canadian dollars, the eighth increase in nine months.

Meanwhile, the total value of permits issued for non-residential buildings rose 2.6 percent to 2.8 billion Canadian dollars in January after a 10.8 percent drop in last December.

Following three consecutive monthly declines, industrial permits bounced back to average 2020 levels, surging 31.7 percent to 535 million Canadian dollars in January. Enditem