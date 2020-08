WARSAW, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — A passenger van has hit a bus in southwest Poland, killing all nine people in the van and injuring seven people in the bus, local media reported on Sunday.

The van collided with the bus carrying 49 people Saturday night near Gliwice, a town in the Silesia region. An initial probe showed that the driver of the van lost control and the vehicle overturned before it collided with the bus.

The seven people injured, including the bus driver, were sent to hospitals. Enditem