Van der Poel beats Roest for Sweden’s first gold at speed skating world championships

THE HAGUE, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Nils van der Poel beats track record holder Patrick Roest by 1.65 seconds to win the men’s 5,000m title at the ISU World Single Distance Speed Skating Championships in Heerenveen, Netherlands, earning Sweden’s first gold in the event.

With a strong performance in the final two laps, the 24-year-old Swedish crossed the finish line in his personal best of six minutes and 08.395 seconds for a victory beyond his expectation.

“For me, speed skating is all about the 10,000m. This is half the distance, half the challenge, half the pleasure,” said van der Poel, who had 10,000m as his primary goal.

Fresh from shattering his own track record in six minutes and 05.14 seconds at the World Cup last month in the Heerenveen hub, Roest had to settle for a silver in 6:10.050. This is the third consecutive time he missed the world title in the distance, where he had won 17 of his previous 19 races before Thursday.

“I felt good working towards the World Championships,” said the Dutch World Cup winner for the previous two seasons. “But when I had started my race, I felt that it did not come as easy as it did at the World Cups.”

“I did not skate to my full potential, but it was not too bad,” he added.

Sergey Trofimov of the Russian Skating Union finished in 6:13.020 for a bronze.

Antoinette de Jong won her first individual world title on home ice after edging six-time champion Martina Sablikova by 0.1 seconds in the other match on Thursday.

“The nerves cost me ten years of my life, but I would give anything for this,” said the 25-year-old Dutch, who jumped on top of the podium.

Skating in the eighth pair, De Jong posed a 3:58.470 finish and had to begin a nail-biting wait for other title favorites.

Skating in the following pair was Olympic champion Sablikova, who pipped her to second a year ago at the world’s by 0.5 seconds.

The Czech veteran had a slow start, but her powerful final sprint pushed her close to the time set by De Jong, and she eventually came 0.1 seconds slower in 3:58.579.

“I’m happy with my performance. After 4:04, 4:00 and 3:59, it’s under 3:59 now, my fastest time in Thialf after four times in fourth place,” said the 33-year-old.

World Cup winner Irene Schouten in the final pairing also had De Jong hold her breath for a while, and the PyeongChang bronze medalist was in tears when Schouten crossed the line in 3:59.75 for a bronze.

“Schouten started super fast but then her following lap times were not so fast,” De Jong said. “When I saw her entering the final lap 1.7 seconds behind, I knew they had to be really fast to catch me. Then Jac [coach Jac Orie]told me I had won it.”

The world championships, the last ISU event of this condensed season, will continue on Friday with men’s and women’s 500m and team pursuit races. Enditem