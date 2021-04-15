Vancouver holds rally to mark 5th anniversary of overdose emergency declaration

People carry the wooden crosses and photos of their relatives and friends who died from overdose while attending the rally of five-year anniversary of declared overdose crisis a public health emergency in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, April 14, 2021. Family members and friends of the victims who died from drug overdose took part in a rally to mark the five-year anniversary of British Columbia declared overdose crisis a public health emergency. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)