Vandals set fire to the Covid test centre ‘deliberately,’ and police are on the lookout for those responsible.

An incident of wilful fire-raising at a Covid testing centre in West Dunbartonshire is being investigated by police.

Police Scotland described the fire at the centre in Risk Street, Dumbarton, on January 1 as a “deliberate act.”

Around 12.20 a.m., an object was thrown at a canopy, causing it to catch fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to the scene, and the fire was quickly put out.

No one was hurt, and the incident had no impact on the center’s testing services, according to the police.

Officers are investigating, and anyone with information is asked to contact them.

“We are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage from the area and the surrounding area, and I am confident it will provide useful information on the suspect and the incident,” Detective Constable Thomas O’Donnell said.

“However, I’d like to encourage anyone who has seen or heard anything suspicious to contact us.”