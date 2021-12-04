Vandals spray-paint satanic imagery on a church in central Pennsylvania.

Vandals deface a church in central Pennsylvania with satanic imagery.

According to the Lititz Borough Police Department, unknown vandals used chalk to write satanic imagery on the back exterior wall and pavilion property of the Lititz Church of the Brethren.

According to police, the incident occurred at 300 West Orange Street around 10:53 a.m. on Friday.

Between Thursday evening and Friday morning, the incident occurred.

According to police, the chalk was easily removed and there was no damage to the property.

Anyone with information should call 717-626-6393 or email [email protected] to the borough’s police department.

Continue reading:

Police in Central Pennsylvania have charged a middle school student with threatening to shoot classmates.

7 years after a Texas megachurch reported a (dollar)600k burglary, a plumber discovers cash and checks stuffed in the wall.