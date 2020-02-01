Vanessa Bryant breaks her silence three days after the death of Kobe and Gianna

Kobe Bryant’s wife has broken her silence after her NBA superstar husband and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna were tragically killed in a helicopter crash, saying her family is ‘completely devastated by the sudden loss.’

Vanessa Bryant shared a family photo of the Los Angeles Lakers legend smiling with her and their four daughters on Instagram on Wednesday.

She stressed that the Bryant family, in addition to their own grief, were also devastated for the families of the other seven passengers who lost their lives in the helicopter crash on Sunday in Southern California.

‘We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe – the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna – a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capril,’ Vanessa wrote alongside the photo.

‘There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.’

‘I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way.

‘Our love for them is endless – and that’s to say, immeasurable.

‘I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.

‘Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality.’

Vanessa also shared that the Mamba Sports Foundation would be setting up a MambaOnThree Fund to help support the families of those lost in the tragedy.

‘Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me,’ Vanessa wrote.

The Los Angeles Lakers also took to Twitter to share information about the foundation.

‘We are devastated and have been forever changed by the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna,’ the team said. ‘We send our love to Vanessa, the Bryant family, and to the families of the other passengers.

‘Words cannot express what Kobe means to the Los Angeles Lakers, our fans, and our city. More than a basketball player, he was a beloved father, husband, and teammate. Their love and light will remain in our hearts forever.’

The Lakers’ post comes just hours after Vanessa publicly acknowledged their shock deaths when she changed her Instagram profile photo to one of Kobe and Gianna embracing and smiling at each other.

The photo was taken during an NBA all-star game in Toronto in 2016, which was among his last all-star appearances.

Vanessa also switched her Instagram account from private to public on Wednesday. It is not clear if she made the account, which has more than one million, followers, private before or after the crash.

Sources have said Vanessa has been trying to stay strong for their three surviving daughters but is devastated, numb and can barely keep it together.

‘She can’t finish a sentence without crying. But she is working very hard to pull it together for the other girls. She now has to be the strong one,’ the source told People.

Bryant met Vanessa back in 1999 when she was 17 and was working as a background model on a music video.

They got engaged six months later and married in 2001.

The couple have four children together: Gianna, 13, who was killed alongside her father, Natalia, 17, three-year-old Bianka and seven-month-old Capri.

Kobe would often share heartwarming photos and tributes to his family on social media.

In November 2019, he called Vanessa his ‘Queen’ and their daughters ‘princesses’ in a touching post to mark 20 years since they first met when she was at high school.

‘On this day 20 years ago I met my best friend, my Queen @vanessabryant I decided to take her on a date to Disneyland tonight to celebrate old school style (pre 4princesses),’ he wrote.

‘I love you my mamacita per sempre,’ Bryant captioned a throwback photo of the couple along with a photo of them at the time in the Anaheim, California, theme park.

Kobe, Gianna and seven others were killed on Sunday when their helicopter went down in a fiery crash in Southern California on their way to the 13-year-old’s basketball game.

They were killed alongside John Altobelli, 56, longtime head coach of Southern California’s Orange Coast College baseball team; his wife, Keri; and daughter, Alyssa, who played on the same basketball team as Bryant’s daughter; and Christina Mauser, a girls’ basketball coach at a Southern California elementary school.

Another young player, Payton Chester, was also killed in the crash along with her mother Sarah Chester.

The pilot, Ara Zobayan, 50, was the ninth victim. He was the chief pilot for the aircraft’s owner, Island Express Helicopters.

The company said the pilot had more than 10 years of experience and had logged more than 8,000 flight hours.

He also was a flight instructor who had flown Bryant and other celebrities several times before.

Investigators and experts have since said the helicopter didn’t have a long-recommended warning system to alert the pilot he was too close to the ground.

It is not clear whether that system would have averted the foggy-weather crash.

The pilot, Ara Zobayan, had been climbing out of the clouds when the chartered aircraft banked left and began a sudden and terrifying 1,200-foot descent that lasted nearly a minute

The last of the victims’ bodies were recovered on Tuesday and coroner’s officials said the remains of Bryant, Zobayan and two other passengers were identified using fingerprints.