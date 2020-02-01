Vanessa Bryant honors Kobe and Gianna after tearful LeBron James and grieving LA Lakers paid tribute

Kobe Bryant’s widow posted a heartbreaking photo on Instagram remembering her late husband and their 13-year-old daughter who perished in Sunday’s helicopter crash in Calabasas on the same night the Lakers paid tribute to their memory during an emotional game at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

‘There is no #24 without #2,’ Vanessa Bryant wrote in the caption of the Instagram post showing two empty chairs along courtside at the Staples Center.

The Lakers placed Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s basketball jerseys over the backrests while bouquets of red roses were rested on the seats.

Gianna Bryant played on the amateur girls’ basketball team coached by her father at his Mamba Academy.

Vanessa Bryant’s post included three heart emojis as well as the hashtags #GirlDaddy, #DaddysGirl, #MyBabies, #OurAngels, #KobeandGigi.

Bryant, his daughter, and seven other people were remembered before and during Friday night’s game against the Portland Trailblazers – the first Lakers game since Sunday’s tragedy. Portland won the game 127-119.

Vanessa Bryant was not present at the game on Friday night. She has asked the Lakers and the Staples Center to give her some of the items left by the thousands of fans who have turned the arena’s perimeter into a makeshift memorial for the late superstar.

The Staples Center plans to remove the items after Sunday’s Super Bowl, according to the Los Angeles Times.

‘It will have been a week,’ said Lee Zeidman, the president of the Staples Center.

‘We have contractually obligated events that are moving in.

‘Vanessa had reached out to us and said, “Our family would like the items out there.”

‘So we’re going to catalog every one of them.

‘By that I mean, t-shirts, letters, basketballs, stuffed animals, toys. We’re going to put those in specially made containers and we’re going to ship them to the family.’

Lakers star Lebron James spoke to the crowd from center court, Usher and Boyz II Men paid musical tribute with stirring renditions of Amazing Grace and the Star Spangled Banner, respectively, and the team posted a video montage of Bryant’s best moments while violinist Ben Hong played a mournful piece on cello.

Inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, a purple light flashed on Bryant’s, 41, two Lakers jerseys –numbers eight and 24- as mourning fans chanted his name and yelled ‘MVP.’

The 20,000 stadium seats were filled with grieving fans wearing Bryant tribute shirts and a heartbroken Lebron James, 35, shared a touching speech on behalf of the Lakers team.

‘Now, I got something written down,’ James began, ‘but Lakers nation, I would be selling y’all short if I read off this s**t so I’m going to go from the heart.

‘The first thing that comes to mind is all about family, and as I look around this arena, we’re all grieving…When you’re going through something like this the best thing you can do is lean on the shoulders’ of your family.’

‘I heard about the Lakers nation and how much of a family it is and that is absolutely what I’ve seen this week. Not only from the players, not only from the coaching staff, not only from the league, but from everybody.’

‘Everybody’s that here…this is really, truly a family. I know Kobe, Gianna, Vanessa and everybody thanks you guys from the bottom of their hearts.’

‘Now, I know at some point we will have a memorial for Kobe, but I look at this as a celebration tonight. This is a celebration of 30 years of blood and sweat and tears…and countless hours. The termination to be as great as he could be. Tonight we celebrate the man who came here at 18-years of age, retired at 38 and became probably the best dad we’ve seen over the last three years.’

Before we get to play…I love y’all man. Kobe is a brother to me and from the time I was in high school, watching him from afar, to when I joined this league and watched him up close. All the battle’s we’ve had throughout my career…the one thing we always shared was the determination to win and be great.’

‘So in the words of Kobe Bryant, ‘Mamba out’, but in the words of us, not forgotten.’

Then, a 24.2 second silence was held for the Bryant family following a moment silence for the other seven victims.

In addition to the heart-wrenching tribute, two courtside seats showed Bryant’s 24 jersey next Gianna’s number two jersey. A rose bouquet rests atop for each.

Bryant and 13-year-old Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas around 10am on January 26.

The nine victims include: John Altobelli, a baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa; basketball coach Christina Mauser; Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton; and the pilot Ara Zobayan

It’s reported that the group was heading towards the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks from John Wayne Airport near his home in Newport Beach. They were scheduled to practice basketball.

The flight took off shortly after 9am and around 9.20am, Zobayan circled above Burbank Airport for 15 minutes.

He was relying on his eyesight alone to make out the terrain beneath him, choosing not to utilize what is known in flying as instrument flight rules (IFR), which would have allowed him to navigate through the clouds but which would have taken longer.

The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter, which Bryant often traveled in, caught fire after it struck a hillside amid heavy fog in the area.

It was later revealed by authorities that helicopters were grounded that day, as weather ‘did not meet our standards.’

Audio revealed that air traffic control taken shortly before the crash told the pilot, Zobayan, was ‘too low’ for radar tracking.

There are conflicting reports that he was trying to land at Burbank and that he was just held there because of it being busy. After around 15 minutes circling above Burbank, he started flying west towards Thousand Oaks, following the highway, but without explanation, dipped south towards Calabasas.

What exactly caused him to crash remains unconfirmed but ‘all the signs’ point to the pilot not being able to see where he was going and not using altitude monitoring instruments, the source added, instead relying solely on his eyesight.

Before James’ homage to Bryant, superstar Usher began the ceremony with a somber rendition of Amazing Grace while Lakers colored flower bouquets were set behind him with Bryant’s numbers.

During Amazing Grace, the Staples Center Jumbotron played video clips of the Lakers team, fan memorials placed across the country and other professional athletes paying tribute the five-time NBA champion.

The names of all nine victims who perished in the helicopter crash were also listed, in additional honor to their grieving loved ones.

As photos of Bryant’s time with the Lakers flashed on the screen, the crowd let out a chant for 13-year-old Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant who died alongside her father.

Cellist Ben Hong then appeared with a touching rendering of Hallelujah.

Meanwhile, Bryant’s voice echoed across the Staples Center as clips from previous interviews and specials played, highlighting his enviable drive, pure talent and undeniable love for the game.

‘Once upon a time, there was a young basketball player who had dreams of being one of the best basketball players in the NBA,’ Bryant can be seen saying in an interview.

The video tribute also showed Bryant’s accomplishments off the court, including winning an Oscar in 2018 for Best Animated Short Film.

A video showed Bryant talking about his wife, Vanessa, who has four daughters with the NBA legend.

The stunned crowd watched on in gripped attention as photos of the Bryants showed the beautiful family, and gave reverberating applause as the segment ended with Bryant saying, ‘Mamba out.’

Singer Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa performed during the halftime show with a stripped down version of See You Again.

Wiz Khalifa honored Bryant and the Lakers by wearing a Lakers jacket.

On Friday, it was announced that 20,000 free Kobe Bryant tribute shirts would be given out to attendees during the game.

Seats at Friday’s game quickly became a hot commodity, with USA Today reporting that as of Thursday afternoon, tickets ranged from $780 and $6,534.

StubHub announced on Wednesday that they are donating profits from Friday’s game to the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation.

StubHub general manager Akshay Khanna said: ‘In honor of Kobe and Gigi Bryant, all fees for the January 31st Lakers versus Portland Trailblazers game and the Lakers versus Clippers game – for whenever it is rescheduled – will be donated to the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation.’

Additionally, the Lakers have added numbers eight and 24 to the court design and baseline. The players also wore jersey patches of Bryant’s initials with the same design.

Gianna’s teammates from Mamba Sports Academy were also in attendance for the game.

Ahead of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, current players and longtime friends were visibly shaken by the news.

‘We want to represent what Kobe was about more than anything,’ Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo.

‘We’ve always wanted to make him proud and that’s not going to be any different.’

Following Bryant’s death, the National Basketball Association cancelled a game scheduled at the Staple’s Center on Tuesday between the Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. It was said the Lakers needed time to grieve.

James and player Anthony Davis have been credited with helping the team manage their emotions.

James took to Instagram Friday to reveal his new tattoo in tribute to Bryant and said: ‘I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA,’ he said.

‘Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man!’

‘Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me. I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!!’

The ink features a black coiled snake, entwined with roses and Bryant’s numbers ’24’ and ‘eight,’ featuring the words ‘Mamba 4 Life.’

Bryant dubbed himself Black Mamba after he was charged with sexual assault in 2003, in attempt to separate his career from the backlash.

In 2014, he told The New Yorker: ‘The name [Kobe Bryant] just evokes such a negative emotion.

‘I said, “If I create this alter ego, so now when I play this is what’s coming out of your mouth, it separates the personal stuff, right?” You’re not watching David Banner — you’re watching the Hulk.’

James posted a photo of the tattoo Friday, along with a snap of himself resting his head on Bryant’s shoulder as they sat courtside, captioned: ‘My brother.’

The ink was visible on James’ left thigh Thursday in photos of him practicing with his teammates.

Davis revealed that he’s getting new ink as well from the same artist, also sharing a boomerang of her work.

He’s yet to reveal the final product, but the video appears to show a set of wings in purple ink, the team’s color.

Vogel said the team is still working through their grief, but are attempting to find the bright spots in Bryant’s legacy and among each other.

He said: ‘We are striking a balance of trying to make us feel good. Laughter is always a good remedy for something like this when it’s appropriate.’

Practice on Thursday began with a flag football game on the outside field near the Lakers’ practice facility in a move Vogel called ‘therapeutic.’

Across the country and around the globe, fans paid their respects to Bryant, Gianna and the victims.

Mourners also were assembling outside other arenas, including New York’s famed Madison Square Garden. The arena’s exterior lights were changed to purple and gold to honor Bryant before Sunday night’s game between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.

In Denver, a tearful tribute to Bryant was made at the Pepsi Center before the Denver Nuggets played the Houston Rockets.

Fans also set up a makeshift memorial outside the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, which Bryant founded and where he was reportedly going with his daughter for basketball practice when the crash happened.

By evening, mourners had also gathered outside Bryant’s former high school in Pennsylvania.

Several dozen people stood silently at Lower Merion High School, in Ardmore near Philadelphia, where Bryant had attended as a youth.

Bryant was widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

The Philadelphia native was a first-round pick in the 1996 draft and spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, winning five NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVP titles and 18 All-Star titles before retiring in 2016.

Bryant was on 15 All-NBA Teams, 12 All-Defensive Teams and represented the USA at the Olympics in 2008 and 2008.