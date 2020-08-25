Vanessa Bryant, LeBron James Pen Special Messages To Celebrate Kobe’s Birthday

Kobe Bryant’s wife, daughter and friends celebrated his 42nd birthday months after his death by penning heartfelt messages for him on social media.

Vanessa Bryant paid her late husband a sweet tribute for his birthday. She took to Instagram and shared how they would have celebrated the event if Kobe and their daughter Gigi were still around.

“To my baby~ Happy birthday,” Vanessa wrote. “I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi.”

She added that she missed her husband’s hugs, kisses, smile and deep laughs. She also recalled their sweet moments while growing up together and thanked him.

“Thank you for growing up with me and teaching me how to be strong. How to try to see the best in people but cutout the bs. Your thoughtful gestures and the amazing way you made us all feel is extremely missed. I picture your smile and wide big welcoming hugs daily,” she added.

Kobe and Vanessa’s 17-year-old daughter Natalia also wrote a heartfelt message for her dad. She shared a photo of her when she was a baby with Kobe carrying her in his arms.

“Happy Bithday Dad [red heart emoji]I miss your smile, laugh and big bear hugs,” she wrote.

“Happy Birthday to the best movie buddy I could have ever asked for. I will always remember our late night drives to the movie theater with the windows rolled down and listening to our favorite songs. I love you forever and always.”

LeBron James also took to social media to send his birthday greeting to the Black Mamba. He accompanied his post with a throwback video taken from Kobe’s previous birthday celebration, with James leading the guests to sing the celebrant a birthday song.

“Happy Bday my brother!! Miss you man!! #LongLive [black mamba emoji] #GoneButNeverEverForgotten[heart emoji],” James wrote

Kobe’s Nike and Lakers family, sister Sharia Washington, Alex Rodriguez also shared their sweet messages for the NBA legend.

Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx recently earlier how he motivated Kobe to get his fifth championship ring. The singer-actor revealed he told Kobe that James was his fiercest competitor, and Kobe challenged him that he would win the championship that season and he did.