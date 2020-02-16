Vani-T: The new spray tan that is SWEAT-PROOF

Thousands of Australian women have posted glowing reviews about a new spray tan specifically designed to withstand sweaty gym sessions for as long as ten days.

The $29.95 Activate self-tanning mousse has made waves since being launched by beauty brand Vani-T, created by celebrity tanner and cosmetic chemist Tania Walsh.

The ‘slimming and firming’ formula has been designed to allow sweat to ‘pass through the tan’ instead of removing it and contains caffeine and guarana to help to improve skin tightness.

It delivers colour in as little as one hour, suits all skin tones and has no fake tan smell as it is made with an aromatherapy blend.

The formula is also 100 per cent vegan, 95 per cent naturally derived and a ‘salon professional formula’.

Five-star reviews have flooded social media since the tan’s launch, with gym-junkies dubbing the product a ‘game-changer’.

‘This tan produces the deepest tan that looks amazing for 10 days straight without sweating off or transferring. I will never go back on this,’ one woman wrote.

‘Okay, I don’t know what GENIUS created this stuff but I am seriously so impressed. The colour is amazing, it has zero smell, and I’m up to day nine and it still hasn’t gone patchy or started to come off,’ another added.

‘I train at the gym six days a week and even that didn’t make it budge! I’ve literally thrown out every other brand of fake tan I had in the cupboard.

‘I also have stretch marks from pregnancy last year and even those are invisible now with this tan on. I have raved about it to so many people I LOVE IT!’

Others praised its ‘glossy sheen’, ‘no smell’ and ‘zero transfer’ on white clothing.

Tania Walsh, the founder of Vani-T, owned a beauty college for 10 years before launching the brand where she also sells other spray tan formulas, professional tanning equipment and makeup.

‘I, along with many other women are frustrated with beauty products that don’t perform, however I feel I have been blessed with an eye for innovation and creativity,’ she wrote on her website.

‘This is the sole reason VANI-T was born. Since VANI-T’s conception in 2004, I have been dedicated to creating innovative, high demand products that have a real point of difference in quality and purity, enriched with natural and organic ingredients.’