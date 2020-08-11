Vaping is linked to a ‘big and immediate risk of coronavirus in teens and young adults’

VAPING is linked to a “big and immediate risk” of coronavirus in teenagers and young adults, experts have warned.

New research has found that those who used e-cigarettes were five to seven times more likely to be infected with Covid-19.

⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates

Researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine are the first to examine a link between youth vaping and the killer bug.

They warn that while young people are lower risk of serious complications from coronavirus, vaping increases the threat.

Prof Bonnie Halpern-Felsher, the study’s senior author, said: “Teens and young adults need to know that if you use e-cigarettes, you are likely at immediate risk of Covid-19 because you are damaging your lungs.”

Shivani Mathur Gaiha, a postdoctoral scholar who led the study, said: “Young people may believe their age protects them from contracting the virus or that they will not experience symptoms of Covid-19, but the data show this isn’t true among those who vape.”

Young people may believe their age protects them from Covid-19… but this isn’t true for those who vape

She also warned that dual e-cigarettes – which are a combination of nicotine and vape fluid – could put young people at an even higher risk.

“This study tells us pretty clearly that youth who are using vapes or are dual-using are at elevated risk, and it’s not just a small increase in risk – it’s a big one,” Gaiha said.

Data was collected via online surveys, completed by 4,351 people aged 13 to 24 across the United States, in May.

The researchers recruited a sample of participants that was evenly divided between those who had used e-cigarettes and those who had never used nicotine products.

It also included approximately equal numbers of people in different age groups, races and genders.

Participants answered questions about whether they had ever used vaping devices or combustible cigarettes, as well as whether they had vaped or smoked in the past 30 days.

They were asked if they had experienced Covid-19 symptoms, received a test or received a positive diagnosis of the virus after being tested.

The results were adjusted for confounding factors such as age, sex, race, body mass index, Covid rates in the area and regional vaping trends.

Their findings, published today in the Journal of Adolescent Health, showed that young people who had used both cigarettes and e-cigarettes in the previous 30 days were almost five times as likely to experience Covid-19 symptoms, such as coughing, fever, tiredness and difficulty breathing as those who never smoked or vaped.

Depending on which nicotine products they used and how recently they had used them, young people who vaped or smoked – or both – were 2.6 to nine times more likely to receive Covid-19 tests than nonusers.

Among the participants who were tested for the bug, those who had ever used e-cigarettes were five times more likely to be diagnosed with Covid-19 than nonusers.

Those who had used both e-cigarettes and conventional cigarettes in the previous 30 days were 6.8 times more likely to be diagnosed with the disease.

The researchers did not find a connection between coronavirus diagnosis and smoking conventional cigarettes alone

They suggest this could be because the prevalent pattern among youth is to use both vaping devices and traditional cigarettes.

Prof Halpern-Felsher said other research has shown that nearly all nicotine-using youth vape, and some also smoke cigarettes – but very few use cigarettes only.

In line with other recent Covid research, the study found that lower socioeconomic status and ethnic minorities were linked to a higher risk of being diagnosed with the disease.

The researchers say that they hope their findings will prompt the US health department to further tighten regulations governing how vaping products are sold to young people.

Prof Halpern-Felsher said: “Now is the time. We need the FDA to hurry up and regulate these products.

“And we need to tell everyone, if you are a vaper, you are putting yourself at risk for Covid-19 and other lung disease.”

It comes after an outbreak of severe vaping-associated lung illness emerged among e-cigarette users last year almost exclusively in the US.

Initially, doctors were baffled by the surge in similar lung diseases before they were eventually linked to vape usage.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) named the illness EVALI – which stands for e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury.

As of January this year, a total of 2,711 people were in hospital with the disease, including 60 deaths, the CDC confirmed.

At least two Brits are feared to have died from vaping-related lung injuries in the past year, UK health officials revealed.

The medical regulator was understood to be investigating the deaths and has received 244 reports of adverse reactions to the devices.

Meanwhile, a shocking scan image released last month showed the first case of vaping-related lung disease in the UK.