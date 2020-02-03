Vardy injury ‘not serious’ says Rodgers

LEICESTER, Jan 22 – The injury curse afflicting the Premier League’s top English strikers struck again as Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy hobbled off before halftime in his side’s 4-1 defeat of West Ham United on Wednesday.

With Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane (hamstring tendon) and Marcus Rashford (back stress fracture) out for lengthy periods, there has been talk of England manager Gareth Southgate trying to persuade the Premier League’s leading scorer to rethink his decision to turn his back on international football.

Vardy, who has scored 17 goals to fire Leicester into third place in the league this season, looks like joining them on the treatment table though, leaving Southgate potentially short of options as the European Championship looms.

He pulled up sharply shortly before halftime on Wednesday and despite trying to continue, eventually left the field.

While the extent of the injury was unclear, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers offered some positive news, saying it was not a hamstring problem.

“It is not his hamstring which is good. Hopefully over the next couple of days it will ease off and he will be fit,” he said. “Jamie is a real talisman for the team but if we are going to have success it is about the team.

“He hasn’t played for us in a number of games and the team has still played well but of course we want him fit and well. He is such a good player and we hope it is not too serious.

“He felt a sensation in it, and it sort of spasmed really in that period. We’ll have a look at that tomorrow, but it didn’t look too serious.” (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)