Various religions coexist in harmony in China: diplomat

GENEVA, March 2 (Xinhua) — Various religions have been coexisting in harmony in China, a senior Chinese diplomat said here Monday during the 43rd session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council.

This not only demonstrates the spirit of compatibility and tolerance in traditional Chinese culture, but also shows that the religious belief policy adopted by the Chinese government is in line with China’s national conditions, said Liu Hua, special representative for human rights affairs of China’s Foreign Ministry.

During a dialogue with the UN special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, she said that China’s Constitution stipulates that no state organ, public organization or individual may compel citizens to believe in, or not to believe in, any religion, nor may they discriminate against citizens who believe in, or do not believe in, any religion.

Various Chinese laws also stipulate that Chinese citizens enjoy the right to vote, to be elected and to receive education regardless of their religious beliefs, she added.

According to the Chinese diplomat, China is now home to many religions such as Buddhism, Taoism, Islam, Catholicism and Christianity. There are more than 5,500 religious groups, nearly a hundred religious colleges and about 140,000 places for religious activities in China as well.