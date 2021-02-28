Vasaloppet cross-country race ends in confusion with camera deciding winner

MORA, Sweden, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — After 27.5 kilometers, the 2021 Tjejvasan Vasaloppet women’s cross-country skiing race ended here on Saturday with a phenomenal sprint battle leading to the laurel-wreath changing hands twice.

It may be the world’s largest cross-country skiing competition for women with a total of nearly 190,000 competitors crossing the finish line since 1988, but this year only 83 elite skiers participated due to COVID restrictions.

Some things were familiar, though. Since its inception, the race had only been won by non-Swedish skiers five times and once again it was won by a Swede. And just like the majority of the races, it was exciting to the finish line.

With four kilometers left, the field was broken up by five skiers, with Norwegian Laila Kveli being the only non-Swede. Two of them, last year’s winner Britta Johansson Norgren and Lina Korsgren, changed up to a higher gear racing toward the finish line.

Winning was important for both skiers. For Korsgren it would be her first Tjejvasan victory. For Johansson Norgren, it would be the ultimate proof she was back on track again after recovering from frostbite during the La Diagonela race in January.

After both skiers seemingly crossed the line simultaneously, the victor’s wreath was placed on Korsgren. She didn’t keep it for long, though, as it was taken away and given to Johansson Norgren.

A while later, technology judged in Korsgren’s favor after a close examination of the photo finish.

“Finally, it’s a milestone,” the victor, who had three previous podiums, said.

“I feel that I have built up a very strong self-confidence this winter: ‘I will win!’ I do not always do that, but having that self-confidence means a lot when I race.” Enditem