Photo taken on Feb. 8, 2020 shows a scene of Tak Bat (Alms giving) at Vat Phou temple in Champasak, Laos. Vat Phou Festival 2020 was held in Champasack province from Feb. 6 to 8. On the final day, lots of Lao people and religious figures from across the country took part in a traditional Tak Bat (Alms giving), and a candle parade circling the Vat Phou temple. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)