VE Day 75 years on: Timetable to make the most of the day

The parades have been cancelled, but even in lockdown nothing can quell the nation’s spirit when it comes to celebrating today’s 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Across the land yesterday, flags and bunting were being put up as the country turned red, white and blue in preparation for socially distanced street parties.

A giant Union flag has been created on the beach beneath Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland. It was drawn by castle maintenance manager Andrew Heeley and took him more than 18,000 steps to complete.

On the White Cliffs of Dover, with the patrol vessel HMS Severn positioned off the coast, Pipe Major Andy Reid of 1st Battalion Scots Guards played When The Battle’s O’er’ as two Spitfires from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flew overhead.

Today, a Spitfire organised by the Daily Mail will make a ‘Salute the Heroes’ flight across much of southern England, including the home of Colonel Tom Moore, East Grinstead’s Queen Victoria Hospital and Worthing’s Care for Veterans home.

In Minster on Sea, Kent, retired electrician Tim Bell, 75, has decorated his mobility scooter as a tank, while Roedean School near Brighton has lit the main building with a Union flag design emblazoned with the number 75 and the words to We’ll Meet Again.

Dame Vera Lynn, 103, urged that as the nation parties it should ‘remember the brave boys and what they sacrificed for us’. The Forces’ Sweetheart added: ‘I hope that VE Day will remind us all that hope remains even in the most difficult of times and that simple acts of bravery and sacrifice still define our nation as the NHS works so hard to care for us.’

Yesterday, Katherine Jenkins recorded a show, including a virtual duet of We’ll Meet Again with Dame Vera, at the Royal Albert Hall – the first time in its 150-year history that a concert has taken place in an empty auditorium. The half-hour performance, in place of the original ‘VE Day 75’ spectacular organised by the Daily Mail, will be shown at 6pm on its website.

Last night Boris Johnson lit a candle at the grave of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey. In a letter to veterans, the Prime Minister hailed ‘the greatest generation of Britons who ever lived’, adding: ‘I write with deep humility because the truth is no other generation of Britons can rival your achievement.

‘Those of us born after 1945 are acutely conscious of the debt we owe. Without your trial and sacrifice, many of us would not be here at all.’

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby urged the nation to honour the sacrifice of the 1945 generation by remembering reconciliation and holding on to hope. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will lead a two-minute silence at 11am, while the Queen will make a televised address at 9pm, followed by the national ‘We’ll Meet Again’ singalong’.

Navy warships around the world will sound their sirens and pierce the darkness with searchlights.