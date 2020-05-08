VE Day minute-by-minute: How Britons will commemorate the end of the Second World War

The British public may be confined to their homes today, on the 75th anniversary of VE Day; but the national crisis is not deterring them from marking the occasion.

Across the country, from London to Wales, the Scottish Highlands and Northern Ireland all the UK will celebrate 75 years since the end of the Second World War and Britain’s six-year battle with Nazism and Fascism in Europe.

Union Jack flags are plastered to front room windows while bunting lines the tops of houses and streets from the country’s biggest cities to the UK’s smallest of villages.

Britons are invoking the spirit of the ‘greatest generation’ in a stunning display of national solidarity against an invisible enemy – Covid-19, the disease which has claimed thousands of lives.

And in his letter to veterans today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appealed to the public to combine to fight coronavirus as their ancestors did against Hitler’s monstrous regime.

So as people are expected to stay indoors this VE Day, here is what they can expect.

Billboards at Piccadilly Circus, London, will screen VE Day advertisements.

The world-famous Red Arrows will fly over London, while RAF Typhoons will soar over Edinburgh, Cardiff and Bristol in magnificent displays.

BBC1 will air The Nation Remembers. Prince Charles will lead a two-minute silence to mark the anniversary and pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice. There will be small commemorations in Parliament, with Speakers of both the Commons and the Lords expected to offer tributes.

They will be followed by a wreath laying service in Westminster Hall, led by the Speaker’s Chaplain to coincide with the two minutes’ silence.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle will read extracts from a speech given by Winston Churchill in the Commons on May 8, 1945, in which he announced the surrender of Germany, bringing the Second World War to an end in Europe.

BBC1 will air The Announcement Of Victory. Alongside a pre-recorded film, the broadcaster will beam Churchill’s historic victory speech.

Members of the Air Training Corps, Army Cadets, Sea Cadets and the Combined Cadet Force will play the Last Post at the top of the four highest peaks in the UK – Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, Mount Snowdon and Slieve Donard.

To mark the moment that Churchill announced that the war with Germany was over, thousands of bagpipers from the UK and Denmark to South Africa and the US will play Battle’s O’er, a traditional melody performed at the end of a battle.

At the same time, Dame Joan Collins will lead the nation’s toast from the balcony of her London home. She will say: ‘To those who gave so much, we thank you.’

Around 20,000 empty pubs around the country will ring their ‘last order’ bells; and Royal Navy ships at home and overseas will blast their horns too.

The British public are expected to post pictures of their street parties across the UK to the hashtag #StayAtHomeParty in keeping with lockdown rules.

Katherine Jenkins will perform for 30 minutes to an empty Royal Albert Hall for the first time in the venue’s history. She will sing wartime songs by Dame Vera Lynn including We’ll Meet Again and The White Cliffs of Dover.

The concert will be streamed on YouTube.

Town criers will undertake a special international Cry For Peace Around The World.

Church bells are expected to ring across the country in a rally for peace.

BBC1 will air a special episode of The One Show hosted by Alex Jones, which pays special tribute to Britain’s Second World War heroes.

Channel 5 will broadcast The Lost Films, a collection of rarely seen clips from amateur filmmakers capturing the mood in Britain on May 8, 1945.

ITV will air Captain Tom’s War, during which the beloved 100-year-old NHS fundraiser will share his memories of serving in the Burma campaign. During the programme, he talks of the brutal fighting.

BBC1 will broadcast The People’s Celebration. Presented by Sophie Raworth, the Royal British Legion, and performers including Katherine Jenkins, Adrian Lester and Anton Du Beke will show thanks to Britain’s veterans.

The Queen will address the nation from Windsor Castle at the same time her father George VI gave a radio address in 1945 to mark the cessation of hostilities in Europe.

Her Majesty’s address will be followed by a rendition of We’ll Meet Again.

Discovery Channel will air Tony Robinson’s VE Day Minute By Minute. Sir Tony is an actor best known for playing the character Baldrick in the Blackadder series.