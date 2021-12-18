Vegan activists are attempting to outlaw a popular nativity procession because it includes a camel.

Vegan activists are attempting to have a popular nativity procession banned because it includes a camel.

A nativity procession featuring a live camel is being challenged by vegan activists.

Families line the street to see Mary, Joseph, and the Three Wise Men in the Christmas parade.

Vegans and animal rights activists, on the other hand, have gotten over the hump this year because the parade includes a live camel and donkey.

Campaigners plan to disrupt today’s event and have started a petition to stop the animals from being used.

“Help educate these morons as to why we don’t park camels and donkeys in the street to be harassed by children,” they complained.

Organizer Anthony Thompson, the lead minister of the True Life Baptist Church, retaliated against the protesters, vowing that the procession will go on.

“I don’t understand why people are signing a petition about this,” he told The Sun.

Although opinions may shift, the camel and donkey will remain.

“Every day, people lock their dogs up at home for hours and hours, but they don’t get a petition.”

So why are they focusing on us?”

The procession will include a wise man riding a camel and a young girl dressed as Mary riding a donkey.

The other two wise men, as well as Joseph, will accompany them.

“Mary rode on a donkey to the stables where she had Jesus — nobody complained then,” a furious resident in Chingford, North East London, said.

This is woke at its most extreme.

“They’re trying to make a nativity scene illegal.”

“It’s a disgrace.”

The nativity event has been a staple of the church’s calendar for the past four years, but activists claim this is the first time they have attempted to prevent it from taking place.

More than 400 people have signed a petition to local Tory MP Iain Duncan Smith asking him to stop using animals in the procession.

“Please leave the animals alone in peace where they normally reside,” said another activist.

“Without a procession, a procession can be vibrant and entertaining.

“We are in the twenty-first century, not the nineteenth.”

